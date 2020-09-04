Simmons, Howard "Ken"

February 17, 1938 - September 1, 2020 Howard Kenneth "Ken" Simmons, 82, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born Feb. 17, 1938, in Catawba County, to the late Howard J. Simmons and Mary "Neva" Sigmon Simmons Wellborn. Ken was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Newton, where he sang solos in the church choir. He was a 1956 graduate of Newton-Conover High School and served as president of the Student Council. He then graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University with a B.A. in Education. Ken was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving two years with the Army National Guard, and four years with the U.S. Air Force, as an air traffic controller. He retired after 30 years in education, where he taught seventh grade for the Newton-Conover School System, and was recognized as teacher of the year. Ken served as Chairman of the Newton Planning Board and was a member of Newton Elks Lodge, where he served in many capacities, including Exalted Ruler for two years and Western District Deputy for Grand Lodge, Vice President of the West District, and Chairman of the State Elks Scholarship Committee. He also served in Newton Lions Club in many capacities. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Chuck Boston; half brother, Ted Wellborn; stepfather, Fred Wellborn; and sister-in-law, Nancy Simmons. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Ann Jones Simmons, of the home; sons, Gregory Simmons, of Catawba County and Patrick "Rick" Simmons and wife, Michelle, of Conover; daughters, Teena Branton and husband, John, of Catawba County and Kimberley "Kim" Boston, of Newton; brothers, Larry M. Simmons, of Conover; half brother, Michael Wellborn, of Conover; half sister, Peggy May of Georgia; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held Sunday, Sept. 6, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Newton. The Rev. Josh Sherfey will officiate. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 544 will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. Ken's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 926, Newton, NC 28658; or Newton Elks Lodge Scholarship Fund, 515 W. 6th St., Newton, NC 28658. www.bennettfuneralservice.com