Simmons, Hilda

April 24, 1938 - July 15, 2020 Hilda Kay Adams Simmons, 82, of Hickory, entered into life Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Anneliese Simmons and son, Dr. Christopher Simmons (Eliota), both of Hickory; brothers, Norman "Tony" Adams (Pam) of Hickory and Dick Adams(Gail) of Conover; brother-in-law, Marion Roseman; sister-in-law, Candy Simmons; a number of nephews, nieces and cousins; and innumerable friends. She was born April 24, 1938. She spent her childhood in a house on what is now Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory, along with two of her brothers, her parents and four other families. She was a proud alumnus of Kenilworth Elementary School. She was named "Friendliest Girl at Hickory High" her senior year. She was destined to become a secretary but for the intervention of Rev. Albert Young, former pastor of Viewmont Baptist Church, who convinced her father that a $60 scholarship to Mars Hill College was a bonanza that could not be turned down. She was the first woman married in Viewmont Baptist's current sanctuary, July 2, 1960. She attended Mars Hill College and received her bachelor's degree in education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She attained her master's degree in adolescent counseling from Lenoir-Rhyne College. Over the course of her life, she taught and mentored hundreds of young people in Westminster, S.C., at Thornton and South Newton elementary schools in Newton, at Viewmont Elementary, and the child development center at Hickory High in Hickory. After retiring from full-time teaching, she worked as a guidance counselor and as a valued member of her family's business, Socks & Things. Her faith in Christ was at the core of her being. She was deeply involved in a number of Hickory churches. In the last decade of her life, she was a fixture at Discovery Church. Besides devoting herself to raising her children and supporting her husband, Hugh Simmons, she lived an other-directed life, usually working to better the lives of children and those who struggled with mental health issues or challenges from trauma and poverty. She was a Bible study fiend, often participating in two to three studies per week. She was also active in counseling other women and loved working in local ministry efforts. She was especially gifted in seeing and drawing out the beauty in others, primarily because she placed such a high value on human connection. She had a knack for making the other person feel as if they were the center of the world. She was relentlessly kind. She loved finding bargains at yard sales and was a skilled gardener. She often bought dying plants at nurseries and big box stores at a steep discount and turned them into thriving specimens. During her last years, she faithfully endured Lewy Body Dementia (LBD), the disease that led comedian Robin Williams to take his life in 2014. LBD causes the sufferer to experience terrifying, vivid delusions and hallucinations, anxiety, paranoia and severe depression often accompanied by stark, sober awareness. Periods of well-being and lucidity become rare as the disease progresses. The family wishes to thank Colleen Anderson and Chasity Carswell for their heroic efforts to provide loving care. We are also deeply grateful to the staff of Gordon Hospice House of Statesville for their overabundant kindness and professionalism. Their efforts made the difference between suffering and being able to endure difficulties with grace and at times even laughter. Her obituary photo shows her at age 77. A memorial/worship service celebrating her life and honoring the faith she sought to live out will be held at Discovery Church, 2201 Startown Rd., just south of Hickory, at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 25. The service will be live-streamed for those unable to attend, but those plans are incomplete. To view videos and photos from Hilda's life, share stories, tributes and to learn more about her, please visit www.memories.net and type "Hilda Simmons" in the search box to access her page. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be made to Discovery Church Hickory; or Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org. Burke Mortuary & Crematory, Newton www.burkemortuary.com
