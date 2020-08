Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

August 24, 2020 Timothy Leroy Sigmon, 71, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Western North Carolina. He was the son of the late Troy and Iva Sigmon. A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Conover City Cemetery. Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com