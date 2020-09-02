Sigmon, Thelma Shook

October 20, 1948 - August 28, 2020 Thelma Shook Sigmon, 71, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Brian Center, following years of declining health. Born in Catawba County Oct. 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lucille Rosenbaum Shook. Thelma was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Before her illness she worked at Hickory Merchants Association Credit Bureau, as a Supervisor. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James "Jim" Sigmon of Hickory; and her sisters, Linda Kay Cline of Hickory and Mary Ann Moir of Newton. The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 3, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with Pastor Lloyd King Jr., and David Crump officiating. Burial at Brookford City Cemetery will follow the service. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com