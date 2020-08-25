Sigmon, Steven Wayne

March 27, 1946 - May 8, 2020 A memorial/celebration of life service for Steve Sigmon, which was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions, will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6175 St. Peter's Church Rd., in Conover, Sunday, Aug. 30, at 4 p.m. The family will not receive before the service, but will greet friends in the Spirit Center, adjacent to the church,after the service. A display, honoring Steve's life, will be set up in the church sanctuary for friends to view before the service. Also, a video will be shown during pre-service time. For those not able to attend the service, please go to St. Peter's Facebook page for live-streaming of the service. For those coming to the service, please follow the guidelines for wearing face masks and social distancing. Please use the front entrance to St. Peter's for the service. Instructions will be given upon entrance. Over-flow seating will be available in the Spirit Center with access to audio and video capabilities. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com