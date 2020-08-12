Sigmon Sr., Bobby Odell

March 15, 1932 - August 11, 2020 Bobby Odell Sigmon Sr., 88, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born March 15, 1932, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Sadie Jones Sigmon and Hubert Sigmon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Bernice Hedrick and Faye Mull; two brothers, Doug Sigmon and Danny Sigmon; and a stepson, Bobby Lee Crafton. Mr. Sigmon was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had retired from Clayton Marcus Furniture. He was an avid sports fan, who enjoyed trips to the beach but mainly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Alice Smith Sigmon of the home; children, Bobby Odell Sigmon Jr. and wife, Lisa, and Roxanne Huffman, all of Hickory; stepson, Charles "Chuckie" Crafton and wife, Hazel, of Hickory; grandchildren, Chad Sigmon and wife, Pamela, of Hickory, Rhonda Curtis and husband, Chris, of Granite Falls, Tiffany Sigmon, of Hickory, Austin Sigmon, of Hickory, Shanda Lopez and husband, Miguel, of Hickory; and 12 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Billy Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park, with full military honors. Pallbearers will be Bobby Eddins, Bobby Hyler, Doug Armstrong, Jordan Bingham, David Buff, and Eddie Canter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
