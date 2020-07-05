Sigmon, Ronald

January 18, 1952 - July 3, 2020 Ronald Joe Sigmon, 68, of Taylorsville passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service in Newton.
Service information
Jul 6
Memorial Service
Monday, July 6, 2020
3:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
