Sigmon, Patricia

June 5, 1955 - July 22, 2020 Patricia Teague Sigmon, 65, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Newton. A service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held Monday, July 27, at 1 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Oxford Baptist Church, prior to the service. www.bennettfuneralservice.com

Service information

Jul 27
Celebration of Life Service
Monday, July 27, 2020
1:00PM
Oxford Baptist Church
5965 Springs Rd.
Conover, NC 28613
Jul 27
Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
11:00AM-12:45PM
Oxford Baptist Church
5965 Springs Rd.
Conover, NC 28613
