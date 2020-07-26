Sigmon, Patricia

June 5, 1955 - July 22, 2020 Patricia Teague Sigmon, 65, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Carolina Caring of Newton. A service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held Monday, July 27, at 1 p.m., at Oxford Baptist Church in Conover. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Oxford Baptist Church, prior to the service. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
