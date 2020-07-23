Sigmon, Patricia

Sigmon, Patricia

Only $3 for 13 weeks

June 5, 1955 - July 22, 2020 Patricia Teague Sigmon, 65, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Bennett Funeral Service of Newton is serving the Sigmon family.

To send flowers to the family of Patricia Sigmon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 27
Celebration of Life Service
Monday, July 27, 2020
1:00PM
Oxford Baptist Church
5965 Springs Rd.
Conover, NC 28613
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins.
Jul 27
Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
11:00AM-12:45PM
Oxford Baptist Church
5965 Springs Rd.
Conover, NC 28613
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News