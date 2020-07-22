Sigmon, Merle

March 1, 1927 - July 19, 2020 Merle Marilyn Crowe Sigmon, of Newton, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, peacefully at her home. Born March 1, 1927, she was the daughter of D. P. Crow and Johnsie Rhoney Crowe. She was a resident of Hickory, and Newton, for 70 years. She was married to Wilfred Long Sigmon for 45 years, until his death in 1993. Mrs. Sigmon is survived by her son, Greg L. Sigmon and wife, Dr. Betsy Sigmon, of Raleigh; daughter, Gina Sigmon; grandson, Jason T. Sigmon and wife, Shan, of Dallas, Texas; sister-in-law, Sandra Sigmon; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruby Little, Helen Kervan Timmerman; sister-in-law, Kathleen Sigmon Parks, Mary Ann Sigmon, Peggy Sigmon; and brothers-in-law, Harold, Eddie, Dean and Joseph Sigmon, W. H. Parks, Hugh Little, Richard Kervan and Lynn Timmerman. Mrs. Sigmon attended Lenoir-Rhyne University and worked at Valdese General Hospital and Southern Desk prior to her marriage and before starting her family. Mrs. Sigmon married Wilfred L. Sigmon in 1950, and thus began a devoted and loving relationship where she assisted Mr. Sigmon in his furniture, horse breeding and investment businesses. She also gave tirelessly as a volunteer in school for her children and an original/founding member of Catawba Valley Medical Center, "Pink Lady" Volunteers, for 47 years. A member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover, upon her marriage to Mr. Sigmon, where she served in various capacities on committees and assistance on various building projects for the church. Mrs. Sigmon always had a smile and quick wit for everyone and was known for her kindness and welcoming personality. She stated she wanted to be remembered for her faith, her roles as wife, mother, "Grams", friend and her love for animals and wildlife. A private graveside funeral was held Tuesday, July 21, with burial in Conover Cemetery. The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to all her devoted and compassionate caregivers and the Hospice Care Team. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Concordia Lutheran Church, in Conover; and/or Carolina Caring, Robinson Rd., Newton, NC. Burke Mortuary & Crematory, Newton www.burkemortuary.com
