Sigmon, Lois Ann

Lois Ann Sigmon, 75, of Claremont, died Saturday, July 4, 2020. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the family.
To send flowers to the family of Lois Sigmon, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jul 8
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.