Sigmon, Lois Ann

Sigmon, Lois Ann

Only $3 for 13 weeks

Lois Ann Sigmon, 75, of Claremont, died Saturday, July 4, 2020. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the family.

To send flowers to the family of Lois Sigmon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 8
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
2:00PM
Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jul 8
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
3:00PM
Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News