Sigmon, Linda

November 20, 1953 - August 13, 2020 Linda Kay Murray Sigmon, 66, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Hospice of Cleveland County in Shelby. She was born Nov. 20, 1953, in Miami-Dade County, Fla., the daughter of the late George Francis Murray and Barbara Kay Bingham Murray. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Murray. She was employed as a restaurant manager. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Lester Sigmon; sons, Christopher Sigmon of Shelby, Donovan Sigmon of North Dakota and Sean Sigmon of Oregon; brother, Fred Murray and wife, Angela, of Florida; granddaughters, Katy Sigmon and Bailey Sigmon; and half brother, John Bellamy and wife, Tonya, of South Carolina. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, at Conover City Cemetery, with the Rev. Fred Murray Jr. and the Rev. Daniel Murray officiating. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
11:00AM
Hwy 70 NE
Conover, NC 28613
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.