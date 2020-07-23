Sigmon, Bobby Glenn

July 17, 1940 - July 13, 2020 Bobby Glenn Sigmon, 79, of Stone Mountain, Ga., passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Hickory, and was retired from Brooks Brothers as a Display Director. He is survived by his wife, Pam Sigmon; daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Jay Vaiksnoras; and his grandchildren, Gentry, Charlotte and Hardy. Due to Covid-19, there will be a memorial service at a later date. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory www.billheadfuneralhome.com

