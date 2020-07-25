Shull, Danny Ivan

May 5, 1949 - July 23, 2020 Danny Ivan Shull, beloved husband, father and friend joined his lost loved ones Thursday, July 23, 2020. Danny passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at home. He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Pamela; two daughters, Tina and Svetlana (Lana) Shull; two grandchildren, Chase and Alaina Hollar; two Sisters, Debbie Spake (Bill) and Sherri Nelson (Glenn); nephew, Stephen Craig; great-granddaughter, Brinlee; beloved pup, Maggie Mae; and a slew of great life-long friends and neighbors. Danny enjoyed spending his days walking Maggie and being errand boy for Pam and Lana. He enjoyed time with his friends, Neil Davis and Max McRary. His lunch dates with his old P&G crew were a highlight of his week. His stories and antics from his racing days where always a side-splitting good time, and you often wonder how he lived as long as he did. A lesser man would have died before 40 with some of the things he did. He will forever be in our hearts. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, July 27, in the William E. "Jack" Bass Memorial Building at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. In accordance with present day guidelines, masks will be required and room capacity will be limited and monitored. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Catawba County Humane Society, 3224 20th Ave. S.E., Hickory, N.C. 28602. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
