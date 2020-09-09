Shull, Barry "Keith"

Barry "Keith" Shull, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Keith was born in Catawba County, to Jerry Shull and the late Gladys Lutz Shull. He loved the Lord and his family. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Shull Cook. Keith particularly enjoyed his grandsons, J.D. and Emmett Shull. He loved hiking with his beloved wife, Debbie, on trails all over the country, especially the Nevada desert. Keith's passions included N.C.A.A. Tournament trips with his son, Adam and U.N.C. basketball. Keith was employed with Shurtape Technologies as the Sales Director for HVAC and Insulation Division. As a 43 year employee, Shurtape co-workers and friends were a part of his family. He would like to thank the Shuford family for the opportunities and support. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Debbie Laws Shull of the home; son, Adam Shull and wife, Joy, of Greensboro; father, Jerry Shull of Vale; brother, Randall Shull of Conover; sister, Kim Bowen and husband, Randy, of Claremont; grandsons, J.D. Shull and Emmett Shull; and numerous nieces and nephews. In respect of the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private graveside service at Plateau United Methodist Church in Vale. The Rev. Peter Brown will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Plateau United Methodist Church, 3315 Scronce Rd., Vale, NC 28168; or your local chapter of the American Cancer Society. www.bennettfuneralservice.com