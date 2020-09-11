Shuford, Carrie Nell Scott

Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Ms. Carrie Nell Scott Shuford, 86, of Morristown, N.J., formerly of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Carrie graduated Ridgeview High School (1953). She is survived by two daughters, Carrie Y. Brown of Bladenboro and Kathy Shuford, Morristown; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Scott Jr. of Tobyhanna, Pa.; and sister, Betty J. Primus of Hickory. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, at South Cemetery, Hickory. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary 828-323-1980 is serving the Shuford family.