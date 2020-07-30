Shook, John F.

August 24, 1938 - July 28, 2020 John Felix Shook, 81, of Claremont, entered Heaven's Gates Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels Nursing Center. Born Aug. 24, 1938, in Iredell County, he was the son of the late Clarence Clifford Shook and Lucy Stewart Shook. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Claremont and retired from a life of farming and working with furniture. John truly loved caring for all the farm animals and just taking time to relax on the front porch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Nancy Huffman Shook; and daughter, Ann Huffman Barnes. He is survived by three sisters, Barbara and husband, Gene Bolick, of Claremont, Kay and husband, Dennis Spencer, of Hickory, Reba Atkinson of Claremont; four sons, Dale Shook and wife, Tracy, of Maiden, Ricky Shook and wife, Louellen, of Claremont, Rex Shook and wife, Donna, of Mooresville, Roger Shook and wife, Tina of Claremont; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, July 31, at 2 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Newton, with the Rev. Dennis Richards officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial at Catawba Memorial Park will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shook Poultry's "Feed Families for Thanksgiving" Fund Raiser, 3177 Poultry Dr., Claremont, NC 28610. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.