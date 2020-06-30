Shoemaker, Kevin Glen

April 30, 1970 - June 27, 2020 Kevin Glen Shoemaker, 50, of Hickory, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Thursday, April 30, 1970, he was the son of Albert Shoemaker and Harriet Shoemaker. He was happy when he was hunting, fishing or riding his motorcycle. He had a great love for his family and a contagious laugh. He is survived by his son, Steele Shoemaker; a daughter, Pria Shoemaker; his mother, Harriet Floyd Shoemaker; his sister, Gwen Lewis and husband, Don, of Taylorsville; two nieces, Love Lewis and Triniti Lewis; a grandmother, Lois Shoemaker Gibson; one great-nephew, Malachi Lewis; and soul brothers, Mark and Gwen Fox of Hickory, Jon Maxfield and Sandra Stevens of Hickory; friend, Greg Shondelmyer; and a host of friends for life. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert Shoemaker; his grandfather, William Glen Shoemaker; and his grandparents, John Floyd and Inez Floyd. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please contact the family for information regarding his service. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
