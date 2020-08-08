Setzer, Ruby Gail

April 17, 1948 - August 7, 2020 Ruby Gail Setzer, 72, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Trinity Village. She was born April 17, 1948, to the late James A. Setzer and Minnie Herman Setzer in Catawba County. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Carrie West, Catherine Cruse; brothers, James Setzer, Grover Setzer, and Thomas "Tom" Setzer. Survivors include her siblings, Annie Huffman, Lewis Setzer and wife, Lala, Robert Setzer and wife, Gloria, Richard Setzer, Jeannie Bowman; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews . A private graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park. Pastor Paul Myers will be officiating. Memorials may be made to Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.