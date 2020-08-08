You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Setzer, Ruby Gail

Setzer, Ruby Gail

Only $5 for 5 months

April 17, 1948 - August 7, 2020 Ruby Gail Setzer, 72, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Trinity Village. She was born April 17, 1948, to the late James A. Setzer and Minnie Herman Setzer in Catawba County. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Carrie West, Catherine Cruse; brothers, James Setzer, Grover Setzer, and Thomas "Tom" Setzer. Survivors include her siblings, Annie Huffman, Lewis Setzer and wife, Lala, Robert Setzer and wife, Gloria, Richard Setzer, Jeannie Bowman; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and -nephews . A private graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park. Pastor Paul Myers will be officiating. Memorials may be made to Trinity Village, 1265 21st St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

+1 
Setzer, Ruby Gail
+1 
Setzer, Ruby Gail
To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Setzer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News