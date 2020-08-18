Setzer, Joyce Anderson

September 23, 1941 - August 16, 2020 Joyce Marie Anderson Setzer, 78, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born Sept. 23, 1941, in Cherokee County, the daughter of the late Willie Martin Anderson and Lola Mae Grindstaff Anderson. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 56 years, George M. Setzer Jr.; her daughters, Michelle Setzer Hollar and her husband, Jeffrey, of Taylorsville and Leanne Setzer Smith and husband, Wayne, of Claremont; sisters, Nancy Burdell Ross of Iron Station, Reva Mae Martin of Vale, and Ollie Derreberry of Swannanoa, Nellie Jane Morgan of Virginia; grandchildren, Jacob Andrew Christenbury, Maggie Elizabeth Christenbury and Lillie Catherine Christenbury; stepgrandchildren, Valerie and Adam Smith; brother-in-law, Nicky Setzer and wife, Evelyn; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, and nana. Her family was the joy of her life. She enjoyed shopping, traveling with Jr., and canning vegetables from their garden. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking for the family. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Claremont, with the Rev. Gary Haddock, the Rev. William Wease and the Rev. Heather Langan officiating. Mrs. Setzer will lie in state today (Tuesday, Aug. 18), from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Drum Funeral Home Chapel in Conover. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will not be present. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3216 W Main St., Claremont, NC 28610. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
