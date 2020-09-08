Sermons, Nicholas Allan

November 30, 1980 - September 5, 2020 Nicholas Allan Sermons, 39, of Hickory, passed away at his residence Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Born Nov. 30, 1980, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late William Aubrey Sermons Jr. and Debra Perryman Sermons of Hickory. Nicholas enjoyed playing guitar and making beautiful knives. He loved his music, had a good heart, and always helped everyone. He is finally at peace. In addition to his mother, survivors include his paternal grandmother, Ginger Sermons of Hickory; two children, Hannah Peak of Black Mountain and Logan Sermons of Thomasville; and many uncles, cousins, and family members who will miss him dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com