Sermersheim, Karen Rose

February 27, 1943 - July 27, 2020 Karen Rose Sermersheim, 77, of Jasper, Ind., formerly of Hickory, passed away at 6 a.m., Monday, July 27, 2020, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper. Karen was born in Jasper, Feb. 27, 1943, to Wilfred "Betts" and Josepha R. "Gutgsell" Sermersheim. She was a 1961 graduate of Jasper High School. She attended St. Benedict College and VUJC. She worked in the offices of Aristokraft in Jasper for 12 years and moved to Hickory, and worked for King Hickory Furniture in the data order entry and invoicing departments for 32 years, and part-time in the deli of Lowes Foods in Hickory. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Jasper. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, oil painting, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the PGA. She was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels in Hickory for seven years. She loved and enjoyed her cats and all animals. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Diana Klein and Janet Otto. Surviving are her sister, Jane (Karen Andry) Sermersheim, of Griffin, Ind.; brother, Scott (Rosemary) Sermersheim, of Taylorsville; brothers-in-law, Gerald (Barbara) Otto, of Jasper and Kenneth (Roseann) Klein, of Kernersville; nephews, Chris (Jayme) Otto, of Jasper, Todd Klein, of Hickory, Ethan Sermershiem, of Boone; nieces, Col. Keriann Klein, of Gainesville, Va., Emily Sermersheim, of Winston-Salem; eight great-nieces and -nephews. Private family services were held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society, the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, or the wishes of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.
