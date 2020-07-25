Sarmiento, Angela Mejia

Sarmiento, Angela Mejia

Only $3 for 13 weeks

December 18, 1947 - July 22, 2020 Angela Mejia Sarmiento of Lenoir passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Alfonso Pinto. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Angela Mejia Sarmiento.

To send flowers to the family of Angela Sarmiento, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 25
Celebration of Life
Saturday, July 25, 2020
2:00PM
Bass-Smith Granite
106 South Main St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News