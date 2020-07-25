Sarmiento, Angela Mejia

December 18, 1947 - July 22, 2020 Angela Mejia Sarmiento of Lenoir passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Alfonso Pinto. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Angela Mejia Sarmiento.
Service information
Jul 25
Celebration of Life
Saturday, July 25, 2020
2:00PM
Bass-Smith Granite
106 South Main St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
