Saine, Michael Todd

May 27, 1966 - June 19, 2020 Michael Todd Saine, 54, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born May 27, 1966, and was the son of Michael Andrew Saine and the late Shirley Ruth Michael Saine. Todd loved everyone and was a very likeable person that never met a stranger. He loved helping friends and neighbors; Todd was an "Original" and he wanted to be treated like everyone else. Todd's passion was carp fishing, and now he's fishing in the Big Pond in Heaven. Todd is survived by his father, Michael Saine and wife, Joyce; brother, Thad Saine and wife, Jill; and nephews, Dustin Saine and wife, Payton, and Jake Saine. Todd will lie in state today (Tuesday, June 23), from 2 to 4 p.m., at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home; due to COVID-19, the family will not be present. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Maiden. Condolences may be left at www.willis-reynoldsfuneralhome.com. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.