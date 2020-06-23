Saine, Michael Todd

Saine, Michael Todd

Only $3 for 13 weeks

May 27, 1966 - June 19, 2020 Michael Todd Saine, 54, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. He was born May 27, 1966, and was the son of Michael Andrew Saine and the late Shirley Ruth Michael Saine. Todd loved everyone and was a very likeable person that never met a stranger. He loved helping friends and neighbors; Todd was an "Original" and he wanted to be treated like everyone else. Todd's passion was carp fishing, and now he's fishing in the Big Pond in Heaven. Todd is survived by his father, Michael Saine and wife, Joyce; brother, Thad Saine and wife, Jill; and nephews, Dustin Saine and wife, Payton, and Jake Saine. Todd will lie in state today (Tuesday, June 23), from 2 to 4 p.m., at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home; due to COVID-19, the family will not be present. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Maiden. Condolences may be left at www.willis-reynoldsfuneralhome.com. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home

Saine, Michael Todd
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Saine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News