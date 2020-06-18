Rowell, Richard "Rick" Allen

March 4, 1958 - June 16, 2020 Richard "Rick" Allen Rowell, 62, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his residence. Born March 4, 1958, in Patterson, N.J., he was the son of the late Robert Louis Rowell and Frances Louise Lowman Cline. Survivors include his son, Christopher A. Rowell; three siblings, Deborah Thomas, Peggy Call and husband, Tommy, and Robert L. Rowell and wife, Lori; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
