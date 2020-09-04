Rorie, Robert Waldon

April 26, 1941 - August 30, 2020 Robert Waldon Rorie, 79, born April 26, 1941 in Newnata, Ark., was called home by our Lord Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in his current resident city of Lexington. He died of complications from hemorrhagic stroke. Robert grew up in California and joined the Navy in 1960, where he was a leader of the Flying Rifles drill team. He was later part of a squadron with FAIRECONRON ONE VQ-1 based out of Atsugi, Japan and flew many missions over enemy territory. He then lived in Charlotte, where he met his beloved wife of 50 years, Charlotte Elizabeth Reece Rorie. They moved to Athens, Ga, and had two children. They then settled in Hickory, where he became an employee of Hickory Springs Mfg. Co. and worked for 25 years. He was a member of The American Legion Post 48 in Hickory and later Post 8 in Lexington. "Mr Wonderful," as Robert was well known as, was an adored son, husband, father, and uncle. He had an irresistible smile. He was a Georgia Bull Dog fan and enjoyed traveling, golf, chess and loved people. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Walter Alden Rorie; and stepfather, William Shelley. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Rorie; daughter, Resa (Johnny) Ferrell of Clayton; son Brandon (Carrie) Rorie of Thomasville; grandchildren, Leah, Ayden, Emma, Eva and Evan Luke Ferrell, Daniel, Brandon Ticer and Anna Rorie; mother, Madge Shelley; sisters, Anita Archer of Rose Bud, Ark. and Mildred (Don) Denton of Noble, Okla.; brothers-in-law, Leonard Reece of Valdese and Larry (Betty) Reece of Drexel; sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Wayne) Ross of Valdese and Bonnie Turnbull of Hickory; and many treasured nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held at Davidson Funeral Home, 301 N. Main St., Lexington, NC 27292, Sunday, Sept. 13, with visitation at 1 p.m., and the service at 2 p.m. The service will be streamed online. In lieu of flowers, we ask you give contributions to your local Social Services foster children's fund or a group home. Davidson Funeral Home www.davidsonfuneralhome.net