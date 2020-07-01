Rogers, Jody Allen

November 12, 1970 - June 29, 2020 Jody Allen Rogers, 49, of Maiden, passed away surrounded by family and friends Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence. Born Nov. 12, 1970, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Charles Baxter and Wanda Chapman Rogers. Jody was Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Maiden for 24 years and a member of the Maiden Fire Department. He loved his family and friends and will be missed by many. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Charles Rogers Jr. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Danielle Rogers, of the home; four sons, Logan Rogers and wife, Paige, of Claremont, Luke Rogers and girlfriend, Kelsi Chisom, of Surfside Beach, S.C., Paxton Rogers, of the home, and Brayden Helms, of the home; brother, Ron Rogers, of Maiden; sister-in-law, Sally Rogers, of Maiden; grandson, Lane Rogers; granddaughter, Nahomy Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to all of Jody's close and dear friends for the love and care and special thanks also to Hospice of Lincoln County. The funeral service will be held Thursday, July 2, at 4 p.m., at First Baptist Church in Maiden, with Pastor Eddie Andrew officiating. Burial will follow in Maiden City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Jody will lie-in-state today, (Wednesday, July 1), from 1 to 3 p.m., at Burke Mortuary in Maiden, without the family present. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Maiden. Burke Mortuary in Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
4:00PM
50 E. Main St.
Maiden, NC 28650
1:00PM-3:45PM
50 E. Main St.
Maiden, NC 28650
1:00PM-3:00PM
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC 28650
