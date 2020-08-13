Robinson, Doris Louise Phillips

May 5, 1931 - August 10, 2020 Doris Louise Phillips Robinson - "A Life Well Lived!" It's rare to know someone who lived life well; Doris Phillips Robinson did just that! Born in Greensboro, to Gertrude Isley Phillips Davis and Robert Burns Phillips May 5, 1931, Doris was the sixth of seven children. A rare closeness with siblings flourished throughout her lifetime. She is survived by her youngest sister, Jo Monroe of Texas. Doris was a determined woman who savored opportunities to learn. In 1953, she received a degree in Elementary Education from Flora MacDonald College; graduating Cum Laude. She earned her Master's in Education from UNC-CH and devoted 33 years to her career in Education. She established kindergartens in the Southeastern United States, served as the Director of Early Childhood for Alamance County Schools, and was the Elementary Supervisor, and later the Director of Instruction, for Hickory City Schools. Her contribution in Early Childhood Education impacted countless children throughout North Carolina. With passionate determination, she lived life well. Doris was a delightful woman with a quick wit, keen recall of details and dates, a ready smile, and ever present optimistic outlook. She loved life; treasuring walks and talks with family and friends, strolls along sandy shores in search of seashells and uninterrupted conversation with loved ones near and dear to her heart, cultivating backyard bouquets that were routinely shared throughout the community. With delight, she lived life well. Doris was undaunted at the task of raising four children, Mike, Deborah, Patty, and Pam, while simultaneously invested in her career and personal pursuit of higher education at UNC-CH. Home-cooked meals and holiday traditions, weekly worship and games galore, Tar Heel enthusiasm, and God's strength for her journey; undaunted she lived life well. Doris was a devoted woman; a lifelong friend to many, while eager to embrace new acquaintances. Her devotion shaped and sweetened the lives of eight grandchildren (six biological and two more scooped up!), Jay and Krista, Andrew and Daniel, Elisabeth and T.J., and Blake and Catherine. Stories and sleepovers, beach trips and books, holiday gatherings and private chats; each child knew they were treasured; treated with tenderness and timeless moments that will stir both grief and gratitude from this time forth as they remember their devoted Mom's Mom / Nana, who lived life well. Her newly born great-granddaughter, Norah, and those yet to come, will undoubtedly be impacted by the life, and legacy, of this devoted woman who lived life well. Doris was a devout woman; active at First Presbyterian Church in Hickory as a Deacon, Circle member, recipient of the Honorary Life Membership in the Presbyterian Women, and a faithful steward of opportunities to invest in others. She prayed with reverence and nurtured her relationship with God in quiet moments of devotion, Bible reading, and corporate worship. She knew the Lord, and recognized His goodness and grace, mercy and undeniable favor. Lastly, Doris was deserving of being loved deeply, listened to carefully, laughed with often, hugged and held, respected, and now, remembered as her life well lived leaves behind the tender and timeless legacy of a deeply loved Sister, Mom, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Friend, Encourager, and Sojourner. Doris Louise Phillips Robinson ~ You lived life well, and will be missed more than words can convey! In memory of Doris' life, and legacy, monetary gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Hickory, N.C. with the heartfelt hope that others may be enriched and encouraged, old and young alike, to live life well ~ for God's glory. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
10:00AM
237 2nd St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.