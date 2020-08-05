Robinson, Carroll Dean

October 10, 1940 - April 17, 2020 Carroll Dean Robinson, 79, of Hickory, was escorted into the arms of his Lord and Savior by his guardian angel Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born Oct. 10, 1940, to the late Marvin Edgar and Mary Edith Houser Robinson. He was also preceded in death by a very special sister, Rachel Robinson. Carroll spent almost his entire working career as an employee of Century Furniture (Case Goods Department) retiring after 30 years. He enjoyed returning every year to visit longtime friends at the retiree's breakfast. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m., at Woodlawn Baptist Church, Conover, where Carroll was a member, with Dr. Ed Yount officiating. A receiving will begin at 10:30 a.m., prior to the service. Carroll was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandpa. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Fran (Willis) Robinson; sons, Jeffrey Robinson (Amanda), Phillip Robinson (Marie) of Hickory; daughter, Dea Rae Sims (Dewey) of Lenior; granddaughters, Savannah Sloan (Andrew) and Alexandria Houston of Hickory; grandsons, Dylan Houston, Casey Robinson; great-grandsons, Asher, Silas, Atlas, Atticus and Aelius Sloan of Hickory; brothers, twin, Harold (Nancy), Hubert (Rita) and Ralph (Donna) Robinson. Memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. The family will meet back at the home after the service. Anyone who would like to attend the service is welcome. The family requests for masks to be worn by all attendees. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
