Robinson, Alice Sue Lail

February 11, 1940 - July 31, 2020 Alice Sue Lail Robinson, 80, of Hildebran, passed away at Valdese Hospital, Friday, July 31, 2020, following a period of declining health. She was born Feb. 11, 1940, to the late Buddy and Fleta Lail. Sue was known as a Godly, Christian woman who served the Lord with her whole heart, and was never ashamed of Him. She even graduated from Fruitland Bible Baptist Institute in 1971. She sang with The Robinson Family for most of her life. Mrs. Robinson also had a great sense of humor. She loved her family very much and prayed for each and every one of them. She was a servant to her community, and wanted to help everyone. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Lail Carswell; brother-in-law, Howard "Buck" Carswell; and brother, Danny Lail. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, James B. Robinson; sons, Jeffery Wendell Robinson and wife, Mary, and Jimmy Alan Robinson and wife, Wendy; sister-in-law, Sandra Dixon Lail; grandchildren, Jesse Allen Robinson, and wife Ashton, Lindsey Robinson Stamey and husband, Ryan, Candace Robinson Angle and husband, Joshua, and Kaitlyn Felita Robinson; and great-grandchildren, Ivy Reese, Stella Levi, Korbin James Robinson, Teaghan Elise Stamey and Braxton Pace Stamey. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, with the family speaking. Interment will follow the funeral service in Mt. Calvary Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends today (Tuesday, Aug. 4), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Services in Valdese, where the body will remain until placed in the church 30 minutes prior to the service. Due to COVID-19, the family would also like to give everyone the option of listening to the service outside of the church, Wednesday, Aug. 5. If you would like to listen to the service instead of going in the church, you may tune in through your car radio at 87.9 FM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
