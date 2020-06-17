Robbins, Martha Jane

From the Hickory neighbors: Obituaries for June 17 series
May 21, 1961 - June 15, 2020 Martha Jane Robbins of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Johnny Wayne Robbins. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Martha Jane Robbins.

