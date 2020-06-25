Roark, Sheila Martin

May 11, 1954 - June 22, 2020 Sheila Martin Roark. Sunrise: May 11, 1954; Sunset: June 22, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Doris Martin. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Billy Roark; three sons, Timothy and wife, Melissa, Joshua, and Wesley and wife, Lou; 10 grandchildren, Victoria, Shiann, Isaiah, Jacob, Ryan, Skylar, Kaitlyn, Toby, Nathan, and Landon. Sheila was "Little NANA" to three great-grandchildren, Ella, Alice, and Charley; six brothers, Randy and wife, Jancie Martin, Tony and wife, Belinda Martin, Tracy and wife, Tamera, Billy Paul, and Lemuel and wife, Tracie; three sisters, Wanda and husband, Danny Holden, Pamela and husband, Victor Cox all of Hickory and Debra and husband, Terry Johnson of Cowpens, S.C. Sheila and her beloved mother-in-law, Jaqueline Roark were lovingly known to the family as "Ruth and Naomi." A funeral service will be held Friday, June 26, in the chapel of Willis Reynolds Funeral Home, Newton, at 2 p.m., with the Revs. Terry Johnson, Scott Smith and Bruce Fauest officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Brookford Cemetery. Sheila lived her life for others, and dedicated her all to her husband and children. Most and foremost she was dedicated to her Savior the Lord Jesus Christ. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home www.willisreynoldsfh.com
