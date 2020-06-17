Rivera-Meza, Alvaro Jose

January 1, 1976 - June 14, 2020 Alvaro Jose Rivera-Meza, 44, of Newton, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Newton is assisting the family.
