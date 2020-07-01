Rihani, Fuad

September 30, 1937 - June 26, 2020 Dr. Fuad Akil Rihani, 82, of Cary, passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by his beloved wife and children. He was preceded in death by parents, Akil and Tamam; brothers, Fouzi and Kamal; and sisters, Maha and Juliet. Fuad is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy; children, Elizabeth (Rami), Kristin (Tom), and John (Angie); grandchildren, Hana and Alia (Elizabeth and Rami), Rachel and Thomas (Kristin and Tom), and Jenna and Grace (John and Angie); sisters, Jane and Awatif; brother, Jamal; countless family in Jordan, the United States, and around the world. Fuad worked in Saudi Arabia for more than 40 years on transportation and highway projects. He was active in his church, Resurrection Lutheran Church in Cary. His generosity, warmth, intelligence, and infectious laughter will live on in the hearts and stories of everyone who knew him. Due to COVID-19 circumstances, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages well-wishers to donate to Resurrection Lutheran Church, 100 W. Lochmere Dr., Cary, NC 27518; or to Grace Lutheran Church, 4536 Hickory Lincolnton Hwy., Newton, NC 28658. Final arrangements are being handled by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Cary, 919-467-8108.
