Rhyne, William "Bill" Lowrance

March 25, 1929 - July 7, 2020 William "Bill" Lowrance Rhyne, 91, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born in Catawba, March 25, 1929, and was the youngest son of the late George Whitner Rhyne Sr. and Gordie Lowrance Rhyne. Bill attended Catawba School and graduated from N.C. State University with B.I.E. in Industrial Engineering. His career began in Civil Service with the Dept. of Defense, Air Material Command. He held engineering and managerial positions with Southern Desk Co., Kewaunee Scientific Corp., Pennsylvania House, and Palliser Furniture Co. After retirement, he did consulting, managed forest land, restored a historic 1860s barn, and was a trustee and supporter of the Town of Catawba Historical Assoc. Inc. Bill enjoyed being with his family, reading, cooking, gardening, bee keeping, fixing anything that needed to be fixed, including surgery on a cat, and many other past-times relating to home. Bill was a lifelong member of Catawba United Methodist Church. In the 1970s, he was a Sunday school teacher, chairman of the Administrative Board, and MYF leader. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Helen; and brothers, Richard Henry Rhyne and George Whitener Rhyne Jr. Those left to share his memory are sons, John Whitener Rhyne and Rebeca, of Hickory, and William Nelson Rhyne, of Catawba; daughter, Julia Rhyne Deming and Doug, of Greyledge Estate, Buchanan, Va.; grandchildren, Charlene Deming and Jeff, of Durham, Douglas Bader-Deming and Ela, of Buchanan, Kaylyn Banerjee and Kush of Washington, D.C., Eli Alexander Rhyne and Stephen Rhyne, of Catawba, Carolina, Lupe, Jacqueline and Kaylee Martinez, of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Sabine Banerjee, George Glenn-Deming, Jamire and Raylen Heard. A graveside service will be held Sunday, July 12, at 3 p.m., at Catawba United Methodist Church Cemetery in Catawba, with Pastor Tim Hertzel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catawba United Methodist Church Family Life Center, P.O. Box 186, Catawba, NC 28609. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home www.willisreynoldsfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.