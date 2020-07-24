Reese, The Rev. Larry Bruce

August 29, 1953 - July 20, 2020 The Rev. Larry Bruce Reese, 66, of Newton, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Aug. 29, 1953, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Ned Crowson Reese and Thelma Hefner Reese. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hugh T. Reese and Ned Carroll Reese. Before being called to the ministry, the Rev. Reese served in law enforcement for 21 years. He served in ministry at Harmony Baptist Church for five years, Longview Baptist Church for the last 16 years, and was presently serving as Chaplain for the Longview Fire Department. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Lou Reese of the home; two sons, Chad Reese and wife, Carmen of Rock Hill, S.C., and Robert Reese, of the home; brother, Wayne Reese of Hickory; three grandsons, Shane Reese, Noah Reese, and Brandon Clay; four granddaughters, Lindsay Clay, Kaylee Clay, Peyton Reese, and Rylee Reese; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family; and his beloved church family. A celebration of life service officiated by the Rev. Arthur Yount, will be held privately due to COVID-19 restrictions but will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. A celebration of life service, for the public, will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be members of Longview Fire and Police Department. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800; or Longview Baptist Church, 205 24th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.