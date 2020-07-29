Reece, Joel L.

June 8, 1938 - July 25, 2020 Joel L. Reece, 82, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Wesley Chapel, Fla. Born June 8, 1938, and raised in Roswell, Ga., he was the son of the late Wade and Ella Mae Reece. Music played an important role in the family and continued to play throughout Joel's life. Joel graduated from a division of Georgia Tech. While enrolled as a student Joel served in the U.S. Air Force as an Airman First Class. His service to the country did not interfere with his education or early career. After graduation he accepted a job with Superior Cable as a cable design engineer in Hickory. He worked with one company over a period of 44 years even though the name of the company and his role within the company changed. These roles included Plant Manager, Superior Cable, Brownwood, Texas; VP Operations, Superior Cable; Manager Cable Division of Superior Continental; VP Quality, SIECOR; Director of Customer Satisfaction for Corning. One of his projects was a secret he had to keep for 40 years! A secret, of such national (and international) importance, that, if it had been told, it could have changed the course of history. Early in his career Joel served as a technical contact for Superior Cable, now Corning, when it was commissioned by the U.S. military to design and manufacture, in Hickory, special control cables for the atomic ICBM's which would be launched in the Dakotas and Montana. These served as a deterrent during the Cold War and Joel was always thankful they were never launched for any reason other than testing purposes. Mr. Reece had experience building plants for the company. He was appointed by SIECOR to be project manager for the first fiber optic cable plant (in Hickory) in the world! While Joel retired from Corning in 2002, he certainly did not retire from his numerous volunteer activities. One of his favorite times of the year to serve others was the Holidays, he filled his time for 15 years serving as the on-site manager for the Catawba County Christmas Bureau. Other organizations he worked with include Habitat for Humanity, PORCH, Meals on Wheels, and many more. He accepted the opportunity to monitor bluebird boxes at Catawba Springs where he lived. He had a 2-mile long trail that included 21 nest boxes that he tended all year long. In 12 years the boxes fledged 1,631 bluebirds and 310 other species. A long time member emeritus of Lake Hickory Country Club, he enjoyed golf, and he won the annual championship for seniors, and super-seniors, more than 10 times. He served as a walking scorer for all the pro tournaments at Rock Barn Country Club. Joel was sanctioned by the Carolina Golf Association as a course rater. Over the course of many years he determined the stroke and slope rating data for 60 golf courses in Western North Carolina. While he enjoyed this, his Wednesday and Saturday golf-outings, with friends, or family, was his favorite golf activity. Another favorite summertime activity was flounder fishing with special friends and family. Mr. Reece was a member of First Baptist Church in Hickory since 1969. He served on numerous committees including finance, personnel, scouts, leadership in Sunday school, and was a deacon. He sang with the chancel choir well past 40 years and more recently with the gospel choir. Joel also assisted the church in managing the shoebox collection for Operation Christmas Child and volunteered with Baptist Men. Joel also shared his singing talents with the community through membership in the Hickory Choral Society for 23 seasons. He served as president of the Choral Society during the 1989 season. He is survived by his children, Dr. Neil Reece and wife, Lora Beth, of Wesley Chapel, Fla., James Reece and wife. Amanda. of Grand Junction, Colo., Bradley Reece and wife, Trina, of Conover, Carol Ann Keller and husband, Scott, of Hickory, Sharon Buckner of Hickory, Marc Swann and wife, Beth, of Matthews, Betsy Swann of Hickory; grandchildren, Hannah Reece, Charlee Joel Reece (arriving in Sept.), Matthew Keller, Katelyn Riddle and husband, Dylan, Hayley Tousignant and husband, Zach, Callie Buckner, Ansley Swann, Davis Swann; sisters, Geneva Dangar, Laverne Bates, Eloise Phillips, who all reside in Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Anne Aderholdt Reece. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 31, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. The Rev. Dr. Larry Phillips will be officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and reduced seating capacity, the service will be livestreamed on Bass-Smith Funeral Home's Facebook page. Memorials may be made in his memory to First Baptist Church, 339 2nd Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601; or Catawba County Christmas Bureau, 245 East N St., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
