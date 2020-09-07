Ramsey, Hattie Ellen Dover

March 29, 1929 - September 5, 2020 Mrs. Hattie Ellen Dover Ramsey, 91, of Newton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She was born March 29, 1929, in Cleveland County, a daughter of the late Will Dover and Rebirtie Dixon Dover. She was a member of Gospel Light Church and prior to her retirement, was employed as a winder at Carolina Mills for 35 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Ramsey; sons, Jerry Ramsey and Kenneth Ramsey; daughter, Kathy Grant; grandson, Jack Tyler Ramsey; granddaughter, Kriket Dawn Ramsey; brothers, John P. Dover, William Dover, and Bobby Dover; sisters, Ovder Pruitt, Maggie Mullinax and Annie McCallister. She is survived by her sons, Richard Ramsey of Maiden, Carl Lee Ramsey of Claremont, and John Ramsey of Morganton; brother, Clarence Dover of Conover; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the Burke Mortuary Chapel-Newton with the Rev. Paul Schronce officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Mt. Herman Baptist Church, 3208 W US 64-90 Hwy., Taylorsville, NC 28681. Burke Mortuary & Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com