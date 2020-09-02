 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ramsey, Billie Ruth

Ramsey, Billie Ruth

Billie Ruth Ramsey, 75, of Newton, went home to her loving creator, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Waiting for her, are her daughters, Pamela McMurray, Sharon Dellinger; her parents, Fannie and Von Ramsey; sister, Bonnie Lowe; and brother, Bobby. Her family left is behind are her sisters, Ella Mae Lail, and June Yount; brothers, Buster and Larry; grandchildren, Olivia Collius, Briana, Matthew, and Aubrey Dellinger; and countless nephews and nieces. In addition, seven great-grandbabies who brought her much happiness! A celebration of her life will be held at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba, Sunday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m. Face coverings respectfully requested.

Ramsey, Billie Ruth

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert