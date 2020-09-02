Ramsey, Billie Ruth

Billie Ruth Ramsey, 75, of Newton, went home to her loving creator, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Waiting for her, are her daughters, Pamela McMurray, Sharon Dellinger; her parents, Fannie and Von Ramsey; sister, Bonnie Lowe; and brother, Bobby. Her family left is behind are her sisters, Ella Mae Lail, and June Yount; brothers, Buster and Larry; grandchildren, Olivia Collius, Briana, Matthew, and Aubrey Dellinger; and countless nephews and nieces. In addition, seven great-grandbabies who brought her much happiness! A celebration of her life will be held at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba, Sunday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m. Face coverings respectfully requested.