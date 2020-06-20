October 24, 1945 - June 12, 2020 Jerry Sylvanus Queen Jr. of Bakersville, formerly of Maiden, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at Mission Hospital in Asheville. Born Oct. 24, 1945, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Jerry Sylvanus Queen Sr. and the late Loretha Mae Sigmon Queen. Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Queen, and sister, Lisa Bazemore. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Faye G. Queen of the home; two sons, Jerome Queen and Preston Queen, both of the home; brother, Mark Queen and wife, Jeanie, of Maiden; sister, Shelly Sipe and husband, Scotty, of Maiden; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held today (Saturday, June 20), at 11 a.m., at Maiden City Cemetery, with Pastor Rick Haug officiating. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
In this Series
Hickory neighbors: Obituaries for June 20
-
Updated
Froedge, Sandra Rae Reed
-
Updated
Queen Jr., Jerry S.
-
Updated
Carter, Timothy Scott
- 3 updates
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.