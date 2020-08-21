Pruitt, Sylvia Ann Glazebrook

February 24, 1962 - August 19, 2020 Sylvia Ann Glazebrook Pruitt, 58, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at her residence. Born Feb. 24, 1962, in Norfolk, Va, she was the daughter of the late Frederick "Jerry" Glazebrook and Linda Gilbert Glazebrook. Sylvia was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. As her mother died very young, she practically raised her brothers and sister. She was very generous and would do anything for her family and friends. Sylvia was a very gifted artist. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Billy Pruitt; son, William Daniel Pruitt; brothers, Michael Glazebrook, Richard Glazebrook and Frederick Lee Glazebrook; sister, Donna Zimmerman; mother-in-law, Linda Odom; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Greene and Marry Pruitt; brother-in-law, John Pruitt. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at Grace and Truth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Green officiating. Mrs. Pruitt will lie-in-state from 12:30 to 2 p.m., in the church sanctuary. Daniel Pruitt, Caleb Tolbert, Steven Keller, Steven Zimmerman, Corey Cramer and Tristan Manson will serve as pallbearers. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
