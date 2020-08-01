Pruitt, Donald Ralph

January 4, 1936 - July 28, 2020 Donald Ralph Pruitt, 84, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Jan. 4, 1936, in Catawba County, Donald was the son of the late Marvin Plato and Minnie Blackwood Pruitt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Emma Jean Smith Pruitt; two sisters, Margie Causby and Violet Stine; and brother, Everett Pruitt. Survivors include a son, Donald M. Pruitt; three daughters, Phyllis (Scott) Hartsell, Pam (Mike) Annas, Sherry (Keith) Proctor; eight grandchildren, Adam Pruitt, Emily (Stephen) White, Craig (Jen) Pruitt, Ryan Proctor and Heather Starkey, Natalie Proctor and Chris Holmes and Nicholas Proctor; three precious great-granddaughters, Alice White, Josephine Pruitt and Eliza White. A graveside service will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, at Catawba Memorial Park at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com
