Propst, Donnie Lynn

Donnie Lynn Propst, 69, of Vale, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. The funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m., at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. There will be a public viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com

