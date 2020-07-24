Price, Martha Little "Sunny"

August 9, 1930 - July 20, 2020 Martha Little "Sunny" Price, 89, of Hickory, passed away at home Monday, July 20, 2020, after a brief, but courageous battle with lung cancer. Sunny was born Aug. 9, 1930, to the late Claude and Muriel Flowers Little, and worked for the City of Hickory for 23 years before retiring in 1990. It was shortly after retiring that Sunny and the love of her life, her husband, Rayford, began traveling with Rayford's brother, Eugene and his wife, Mitchell. Sunny enjoyed these trips immensely even though she detested getting up early in the morning. Her favorite trips were when they traveled to Spain and Austria. Sunny was preceded in death by her husband, Rayford; her son, Dale; and her sisters, Gladys Elizabeth "Tootsie" Little, Ruby Winters and Ruth Bowman. Survivors include her son, Terry and his wife, Linda, of Mount Holly; her sister, Claudia Sigmon of Hickory, and her sons, Jimmy and Chris; many nieces and nephews; other extended family members; and special friends she considered to be family, especially Daris Moser and Danielle Delnegro, who took care of and loved Sunny during her declining health. There will be no visitation due to current COVID-19 regulations. A private memorial service will be held Sunday, July 26. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Lung Association, 514 Daniels St., Raleigh, NC 27605. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
