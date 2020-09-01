Price, Hilda S.

August 29, 2020 Hilda S. Price, 93, died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home. She was the youngest of 11 children born to Robert Alexander Spencer and Eva Gantt Spencer. Hilda was a lifelong resident of Conover and a graduate of Newton-Conover High School. She earned an associate degree in business from Lenoir Rhyne College and with her love of music studied voice. She was a member of the Community Chorus and Concordia Lutheran Church Choir. Hilda loved singing and working with her flowers. In addition to her parents, Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, Billy L. Price Sr.; their daughter, Tamara Annette Price; three brothers and seven sisters. She is survived by sons, Dr. Billy L. Price Jr. (Donna) of Hickory, and Robert Alex Price of the home. She was the proud grandmother of Meredith Price Campbell (Alec) of Cary, Billy L. "Tripp" Price III (Paige); and great-grandson, Billy L. Price IV (Ford) of Charlotte. Hilda was blessed with the devoted care of Robert Alex who was ever attentive to his mother and truly a blessing to each other. In this time of COVID-19, a graveside service will be held at Conover City Cemetery, Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Geml of Concordia Lutheran Church officiant. The family is thankful for the care of Carolina Caring and Donna E. Price, RN who were a tremendous source of help and support. In the spirit of Hilda's giving, we encourage memorials be given to the organization of the giver's choice. Drum Funeral Home of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com