Potter Sr., Roger Dean

March 8, 1964 - August 6, 2020 Mr. Roger Dean Potter Sr., 56, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. Roger was born March 8, 1964, in Watauga County, to the late George M. Potter and Virginia Cooper Potter. He was a member of Berea Baptist Church and was employed as a roofer in the construction industry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Jean Potter, Mike Potter, Cathy Ray and Peggy Eddins; and his ex-wife, Brenda Swanson. Surviving are his four children, Billy Dean Potter, Roger Dean Potter Jr. and spouse, Devin, Dekota Potter and Christian James Potter. Also surviving are four siblings, Brenda Moore and husband, Roger, Sharon Moody, Bobby Potter and Patsy Davis; four grandchildren, McKenzie Mosteller, Isaiah Bradshaw, Silas Potter and Journey Potter; and the mother of his children, Melissa Thurman. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory in Valdese. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
