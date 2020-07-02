Pope, Glenna Mae Schell

June 5, 1925 - June 30, 2020 Glenna Mae Schell Pope, 95, of Claremont, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born June 5, 1925, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Charles E. Schell and Lizzie Parker Schell. In addition to her parents, Glenna was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Eugene Pope; sons, Tony A. Pope and Charles E. Pope; brothers, Everette Schell, Clifford L. Schell, Charles Ray Schell; sisters, Annie Schell Shook, Willie Schell Killian, and Mary Elizabeth Shull; stepmother-in-law, Ruth S. Pope; sister-in-law, Maggie P. Korn; and grandson-in-law, David Simmons, and stepgreat-grandson, Alec Sigmon. Glenna was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church as a child, and then St. Mark's Lutheran Church as an adult. She was an active member of the Women of the Church, the Altar Guild, sang in the choir, and was an active community volunteer. Glenna read her Bible every day and dedicated her life to caring for her family and community. Those left to cherish her memory are daughters-in-law, Patty Pope and Connie Pope; grandchildren, Melissa Pope and wife, Amy, John R. Pope, Michael E. Pope and wife, Christy, Tina P. Simmons; great-grandchildren, Micaela Pope, Sarah Simmons and Daniel Simmons; stepgreat-grandchildren, Jessica and Julia Sigmon; goddaughter, Leigh Sigmon; many beloved nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Maebelle Sigmon. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 4, at St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery in Claremont with the Rev. Gary Haddock of St. Mark's Lutheran Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Mark Lutheran Church, Pre-School, P.O. Box 550, Claremont, NC 28610. Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
