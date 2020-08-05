Poovey, Austin

August 1, 2020 It is with a devastating sadness that we announce the passing of Austin Isaac Poovey, who died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. He was 25. He was a kind and loyal person. Those who knew him will miss his quick and contagious smile, tender heart and fun-loving nature. Survivors include his wife, Katlyn May Poovey; his mother and father, Julie and Kelly Poovey; and his brother, Jesse Poovey. He is further survived by his grandparents, Kay Isaac Lowman, Troy and Sandra Poovey; his aunts and uncles, Joshua and Janet Poovey, Nathaniel and Adrianne Poovey; and his uncle, Chad Lowman; father-in-law, Robert Whittaker; mother-in-law, Cyndi Whittaker; sisters-in-law, Laura Waters, Amanda Waters "Austin's favorite sister-in-law" and Jessica Waters. He had numerous cousins and countless friends who will carry his memory with them as well. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Neal Lowman, and cousin, Zachary Beard. There will be a private ceremony of remembrance for his friends as well as a private celebration of his life and memory by the family. Memorials may be made to VeteransCrisisLine.net. If you or a loved one is struggling, please call this number 1-800-273-8255 for help. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
