Pollard, Mable Randall

Pollard, Mable Randall

Only $3 for 13 weeks

May 29, 1936 - April 3, 2020 Mable Randall Pollard, 83, of Conover, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Conover Nursing and Rehab. She was born in Cleveland County, May 29, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Roy and Madge Davis Randall. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Pollard.Mabel was a former member of Highland Baptist Church, and later became a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, she was very kind Christian lady, and loved the Lord with all her heart. She is survived by her daughter, Tanya Coburn and husband, Kevin of Knoxville, Tenn; son, Bryan Pollard of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Lorraine Pollard and Bradley Pollard, both of Jacksonville, Fla., Hunter Coburn and Makayla Coburn both of Knoxville; sister, Mazie Starnes of Hickory; and two brothers, Glenard Randall of Hickory and Donald Randall and wife, Joyce, of Hickory. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m., at Tabernacle Church, 1225 29th Ave. Dr. NE, in Hickory.

Pollard, Mable Randall
To plant a tree in memory of Mable Pollard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News