Pollard, Mable Randall

May 29, 1936 - April 3, 2020 Mable Randall Pollard, 83, of Conover, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Memorial gifts may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1225 29th Ave. Dr. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
