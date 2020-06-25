Pollard, Mable Randall

Pollard, Mable Randall

Only $3 for 13 weeks

May 29, 1936 - April 3, 2020 Mable Randall Pollard, 83, of Conover, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 27, at 1 p.m., at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Memorial gifts may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1225 29th Ave. Dr. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Mable Pollard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News